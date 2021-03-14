Gonzaga is No. 1 overall seed as NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is revealed

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

The undefeated Bulldogs, fresh off a West Coast Conference championship, will play the winner of the opening round matchup between Norfolk State and Appalachian State.

Norfolk State won the MEAC championship and Appalachian State won the Sun Belt Conference title to earn automatic bids in the tournament.

Baylor, Illinois and Michigan are the other No. 1 seeds.

Baylor will play the No. 16 seed Hartford. Illinois will play the No. 16 seed Drexel. Michigan will play the winner between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern.

Out of the No. 1 seeds, Gonzaga and Illinois are the only teams to win their conference tournaments.

The men’s basketball tournament will begin with the First Four on March 18. The first games will be played at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington and the Mackey Arena in Lafayette. The championship will be held on April 5. Lucas Oil Stadium is also a host site.

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans for the men’s tournament in each round. Each game will carry a 25% capacity with social distancing. The NCAA said, "Event capacity will include all participants, essential staff and family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches and a reduced number of fans. All attendees must wear face coverings and physically distance during the event. Thorough cleaning, disinfecting and safety measures will be a priority in all venues."

Virginia, who made the tournament despite being taken out of the ACC tournament due to a coronavirus issue, is the defending men’s champion.

The round of 64 will be played Friday and Saturday but times have not been revealed.