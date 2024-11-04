Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs' Gregg Popovich out indefinitely after missing game with illness: report

Popovich is the all-time leader in wins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will reportedly be sidelined indefinitely after he missed Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an undisclosed illness.

Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson took over for Popovich on the bench. He said at the time he was informed about two and a half hours before tipoff that the legendary coach was going to miss the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gregg Popovich vs Jazz

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts after a call by an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

"He's not feeling well," Johnson said Saturday night. "This has happened before. I think everybody's just always got to be ready for the next man up. We've had it with injuries and sometimes people get sick or don't feel well or things come up in life. He's just not feeling well."

ESPN reported Monday that Popovich will be sidelined for a while. The team told the outlet that Popovich did not travel with the team for road games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

Popovich, 75, is the NBA’s career leader in wins with 1,390 victories. He is in his 29th season with the Spurs and has five NBA championships on his resume.

BUCKS' BOBBY PORTIS REVEALS HOME WAS BURGLARIZED DURING GAME VS CAVALIERS

Gregg Popovich vs the Thunder

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gives instructions to his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

The Spurs won the game Saturday with Johnson guiding the team.

Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, and Chris Paul had 15 points and 13 assists.

"Mitch did a great job, man," Paul said, via ESPN. "I think our whole coaching staff [did]. Things happen within this league all the time and just like with the players, it's next man. So, shoutout to Mitch; he did a great job tonight."

Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, left, has a word with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Spurs are 3-3 to start the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.