Sports outlet severs ties with Suns beat writer over Charlie Kirk assassination posts

A Phoenix sports outlet "made the decision to part ways" with its lead Phoenix Suns writer following a series of posts on X about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Kirk was assassinated Wednesday at Utah Valley University, and Gerald Bourget suggested that he was "refusing to mourn" his death.

"'Political differences' are not the same thing as spewing hateful rhetoric on a daily basis, and refusing to mourn a life devoted to that cause is not the same thing as celebrating gun violence. Just so we're 100% clear on that," Bourget posted.

Bourget also said that Kirk's killing was the "Holy Grail of Ironies," referencing Kirk's stance on the Second Amendment. He also called Kirk a "bigot" who "spread genocidal propaganda."

"If you're saddened by today's ‘political violence,’ horrified by the video, or repulsed by my response, ask yourself why your reaction was different when it came to school shootings, mass deportations or the HUNDREDS of videos of horrific murders in Gaza (which Kirk cheered on).

"Truly don't care if you think it's insensitive or poor timing to decline to respect an evil man who died. Too many of you are more concerned with being polite and *appearing* to be good people rather than showing some damn backbone and standing on principal (sic) to condemn hate."

The outlet announced its decision on Thursday.

"The opinions expressed by our employees do not represent the views of PHNX or ALLCITY Network," the company wrote on X. "We take matters involving violence very seriously and are committed to ensuring that ALLCITY remains a safe place for our employees and community alike. We have addressed this matter with the individual and made the decision to part ways."

A Carolina Panthers staffer was also fired for similar comments shared online.

Police confirmed Friday that a suspect in Kirk’s killing was arrested. He was identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox stated that a family member of Robinson’s contacted a family friend who then reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office "with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident."

