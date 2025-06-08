Expand / Collapse search
Sports columnist faces backlash over Simone Biles defense after Riley Gaines attack

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Minnesota parents outraged after softball team with transgender player heads to championship Video

OutKick contributor Riley Gaines joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how the transgender athlete debate has sparked backlash in states like Minnesota and California as critics fight to protect women's sports. 

USA Today columnist Nancy Armour faced backlash over the weekend for a column defending Simone Biles after the Olympic gold medalist’s personal social media attack on Riley Gaines.

Armour painted Biles as a champion for the transgender community as the American gymnast called Gaines a "bully" for her fight to protect women’s and girls’ sports. The columnist also claimed, "There is no scientific evidence that transgender women athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender women athletes" while hitting out at Gaines.

Riley Gaines and Simone Bils split

Riley Gaines and Simone Biles (IMAGN)

There was no mention of how most Americans feel about transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports. An AP-NORC poll found that seven in 10 U.S. adults think transgender athletes should be barred from girls’ and women’s sports.

Still, Armour implored readers to be more like Biles than Gaines.

The backlash toward the column was strong. Gaines was among those who reacted.

CONTROVERSIAL BOXER IMANE KHELIF SKIPPING COMPETITION FOLLOWING WORLD BOXING'S NEW MANDATORY SEX TESTING

Biles went after Gaines as the OutKick podcast host reacted to a transgender pitcher competing in the Minnesota state softball championship.

Nancy Armour at the WNBA Draft watch party

USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour smiles after an interview during a WNBA Draft watch party at Studio IX in Brooklyn, New York, on April 14, 2025. (Lucas Boland-USA Today)

"@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser," Biles wrote on X. "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!

"But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

Gaines responded to Biles' attack.

"This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet," Gaines wrote in response to Biles’ post. "Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines speaks at the Greenville Convention Center on Friday, June 2, 2023. (McKenzie Lange/Staff/USA Today Network)

"Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.