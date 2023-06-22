Expand / Collapse search
Major League Soccer
Spider bite lands Inter Miami goalie in hospital, wife says

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the state is home to 2 main types of venomous spiders

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman suffered a serious health scare recently when he was hospitalized after he was bitten by a "poisonous" spider while he was at a zoo.

Marsman was in the hospital for three days after the spider bite, his wife, former Miss Netherlands Nathalie den Dekker, wrote in a series of since-expired Instagram Stories, according to TMZ Sports.

Nick Marsman boots the ball

Nick Marsman, #21 of Inter Miami CF, takes a goal kick during a game between Inter Miami CF and New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

"The downside of living in a tropical climate is if you go to the zoo and get bitten by a poisonous spider… end up being hospitalized for three days," one of den Dekker’s posts read.

She added, "Happy to have you back home, now get well soon."

It is unclear which spider bit Marsman. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the state has two main types of venomous spiders – widow spiders and recluse spiders.

Nick Marsman vs NYC FC

Nick Marsman, #21 of Inter Miami CF, warms up prior to the game against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 13, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

"Three species of widow spiders are native to Florida, and a fourth species has been introduced. No species of recluse spiders are native to Florida, but three species have been intercepted and occasionally have established populations in single buildings at scattered locations," the department says.

"Both types of spiders tend to be found in similar places, which is in or under objects where their presence is not necessarily obvious. If you are lifting boards or firewood, reaching into storage boxes, or doing other activities that involve putting your hands into places you can't see, you should wear gloves to prevent being bitten by a hidden spider. Also, clothing — especially if unused for a considerable time — should be checked before wearing, as a spider may have taken up residence within it."

Nick Marsman vs Montreal

Nick Marsman, #21 of Inter Miami CF, looks on against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

The Dutch goalie is in his second season at Inter Miami. He has 19 saves in seven matches this season. Last season, he had 67 saves in 22 matches.

He came over from Feyenoord in the Netherlands after the 2020-21 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.