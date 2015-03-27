Span lifts Twins over Royals in extras

Denard Span's double in the bottom of the 10th inning brought home the winning run for the Twins, as Minnesota salvaged the final game of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, winning 4-3.

Trevor Plouffe tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer, his 21st of the season.

Glen Perkins (3-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win..

Francisley Bueno (1-1) was saddled with the loss. He came out to start the bottom of the 10th and gave up a leadoff double to Alexi Casilla before giving up Span's game-winner.

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez extended his hitting streak to 17 games when he stroked a two-run single in the first inning.