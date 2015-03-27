Span lifts Twins over Royals in extras
Minneapolis, MN – Denard Span's double in the bottom of the 10th inning brought home the winning run for the Twins, as Minnesota salvaged the final game of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, winning 4-3.
Trevor Plouffe tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer, his 21st of the season.
Glen Perkins (3-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win..
Francisley Bueno (1-1) was saddled with the loss. He came out to start the bottom of the 10th and gave up a leadoff double to Alexi Casilla before giving up Span's game-winner.
Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez extended his hitting streak to 17 games when he stroked a two-run single in the first inning.