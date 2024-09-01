South Carolina women's basketball star arrested on assault and kidnapping charges

South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball star Ashyln Watkins was arrested on Saturday on assault and battery and kidnapping charges.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning at the housing center at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, according to WLTX-TV.

Watkins was accused of assaulting the victim by "forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her arms and pushing," the station reported, citing a warrant from the University of South Carolina Police Department.

The warrant also alleged that Watkins had picked up the victim against her will and carried her as well as "grabbed "the victim's head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving."

The victim eventually got free and pulled the fire alarm, the warrant said. The alarm led to police and fire officials arriving on the scene. The warrant said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Watkins hasn’t commented on the allegations.

A South Carolina woman’s basketball spokeswoman told the Associated Press that the school was aware of Watkins’ arrest and was continuing to gather information.

Watkins was granted a $30,000 personal-recognizance bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to online records. She was also ordered to stay 1,000 feet from the victim’s home, work, school and place of worship. She was approved to travel out of state for basketball games and practices.

She is due in court on Oct. 25.

Watkins and the Gamecocks won the national championship during the 2023-24 season. She is set to start her junior year after averaging 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

South Carolina was 38-0 last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.