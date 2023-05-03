Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina Gamecocks
Published

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley reveals unusual hobby

Staley has won two national championships at South Carolina

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is one of the top coaches in the sport, but she spends her free time in an unusual way. 

Staley joined "The Pivot" podcast Tuesday and revealed an interesting hobby. 

Dawn Staley hoists the national championship trophy

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks holds the national championship trophy after defeating the UConn Huskies 64-49 in the 2022 NCAA national championship game at Target Center April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"I don’t really do anything," Staley said when asked if she keeps her private life to herself. 

LSU STAR ANGEL REESE GIFTED A BRAND NEW MERCEDES-BENZ AHEAD OF 21ST BIRTHDAY

"I live a real simplistic life," Staley continued. "The reason why I was late coming here … I was at the courthouse looking at a murder trial. In attendance. I’m looking at the witnesses. And it got good right when I had to come here. It got real good.

"I know the judge. I enjoy that. I’m a little morbid when it comes to that stuff like that. Forensic files and trials and all of that stuff. I’m really into that."

Staley revealed it’s a new experience of hers and that she’ll be headed back to the courthouse to witness more of the trial. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m going to be there after I work out," said Staley. "We got a little workout we have to get in, and I’m going back."

Dawn Staley coaches against Iowa

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 2023 Final Four game at American Airlines Center March 31, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Staley’s Gamecocks are coming off a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four and ending their perfect season. 

Prior to the loss to Iowa, South Carolina had won 42 straight games, including the 2022 national championship.

Due to Staley’s success, her name has been floated for potential openings in the men’s game, with CBS college basketball reporter Seth Davis suggesting Staley for the men’s head coaching vacancy at Temple. 

Dawn Staley talks to the media

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks smiles after winning during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena March 19, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.  (Tim Cowie/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Staley made it clear she had no interest in leaving the women’s game. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No thoughts," Staley told reporters. "I don't want to coach in the men's game."

Staley is the highest-paid coach in women’s college basketball, according to the Greenville News. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.