South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley reveals unusual hobby

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is one of the top coaches in the sport, but she spends her free time in an unusual way.

Staley joined "The Pivot" podcast Tuesday and revealed an interesting hobby.

"I don’t really do anything," Staley said when asked if she keeps her private life to herself.

"I live a real simplistic life," Staley continued. "The reason why I was late coming here … I was at the courthouse looking at a murder trial . In attendance. I’m looking at the witnesses. And it got good right when I had to come here. It got real good.

"I know the judge. I enjoy that. I’m a little morbid when it comes to that stuff like that. Forensic files and trials and all of that stuff. I’m really into that."

Staley revealed it’s a new experience of hers and that she’ll be headed back to the courthouse to witness more of the trial.

"I’m going to be there after I work out," said Staley. "We got a little workout we have to get in, and I’m going back."

Staley’s Gamecocks are coming off a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four and ending their perfect season.

Prior to the loss to Iowa, South Carolina had won 42 straight games, including the 2022 national championship.

Due to Staley’s success, her name has been floated for potential openings in the men’s game, with CBS college basketball reporter Seth Davis suggesting Staley for the men’s head coaching vacancy at Temple.

Staley made it clear she had no interest in leaving the women’s game.

"No thoughts," Staley told reporters. "I don't want to coach in the men's game."

Staley is the highest-paid coach in women’s college basketball, according to the Greenville News.