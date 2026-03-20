Trump signs executive order blocking college football games from competing with Army-Navy time slot

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President Donald Trump delivered on his promise to protect the tradition of the annual Army-Navy football game, signing the "Preserving America’s Game" executive order during the Midshipmen’s visit to the White House on Friday.

Navy defeated Army in a thrilling 17-16 victory to win the Commander in Chief’s Trophy in December during a historic season that saw the program finish 11-2, marking the team’s first back-to-back 10-win seasons in program history.

The champions were honored with a White House visit, during which Trump signed the executive order months after signaling his intentions to combat the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

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"The annual Army-Navy game is truly one of the most special occasions in all of sports, but in recent years, the College Football Playoff expansion has encroached on this sacred four-hour time slot traditionally reserved for Army-Navy," the president said during his speech Friday.

"I'm going to sign an executive order to ensure that the second Saturday in December is preserved exclusively. Nobody's playing football – not Ohio State against Notre Dame, not LSU against Alabama – nobody's going to play football for four hours during that very special time of the year in December. It's preserved forever for the Army-Navy game."

Trump joked that the ramifications of signing the executive order might result in a lawsuit.

"Of course, we'll probably get sued at some point. We will get sued, but we win those suits and we'll win this one."

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"It's just an honor to do because it's such an important tradition of our country," the president continued. "It's beyond football, actually. It's a tradition of our country."

The executive order states that "no college football game, specifically college football’s CFP or other postseason games, be broadcast in a manner that directly conflicts with the Army‑Navy Game."

Navy head coach Brian Newberry echoed the president’s remarks after the order was signed.

"Thank you for signing that executive order and protecting the sanctity of the Army-Navy game. It's a game with a soul, and it deserves to be protected. Thank you very much."

Trump first signaled his intentions to sign the executive order in a Truth Social post in January, saying at the time, "This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!"

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The president has taken special interest in college football during his second term. Earlier this month, he held a roundtable discussion with notable officials, including NCAA President Charlie Baker, former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, New York Yankees President Randy Levine, and each of the Power Four commissioners, among others.

The group met to examine solutions to key challenges, including NCAA authority, name, image and likeness (NIL) issues, collective bargaining, and governance concerns.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Morik contributed to this report.