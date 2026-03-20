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Former MLB outfielder Larry Stahl, best known for spoiling a perfect game, dead at 84

Stahl played 10 seasons in the big leagues

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Former Major League Baseball player Larry Stahl died at age 84 Tuesday at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab in Caseyville, Illinois.

Stahl, who played 10 seasons with four different teams, was best known for spoiling a perfect game.

On Sept. 2, 1972, Chicago Cubs pitcher Milt Pappas had retired the first 26 batters he had faced and was one out away from etching his name into the history books. 

Stahl, a left-handed hitter, was playing for the San Diego Padres at the time and was sent out to pinch hit against the right-handed pitcher by manager Don Zimmer.

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Larry Stahl slides into second base

Zoilo Versalles (2) of the Minnesota Twins attempts to turn a double play as Larry Stahl (24) of the Kansas City Athletics slides into second base during an MLB game at Metropolitan Stadium in Minneapolis in 1965. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Stahl worked the count full and, on the payoff pitch, checked his swing and controversially drew a walk, ending Pappas’ perfect game bid. Pappas retired the next batter and ended the game with a no-hitter.

Pappas blamed the home plate umpire for making the incorrect call years later.

"They were strikes or ‘that close’ to being strikes that he should’ve raised his right hand," Pappas told ESPN in 2007. "I had the opportunity for a perfect game, and, unfortunately, Bruce Froemming did not help me at all."

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Baseball

Larry Stahl played 10 seasons in the big leagues. (Aaron Doster/Getty Images)

In 10 seasons, the Belleville, Illinois, native had a .232 batting average with 36 home runs and 163 RBIs.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Athletics, then two seasons with the New York Mets, four with the Padres and the final season of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

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Baseballs on field

Stahl played for four teams in his MLB career. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Stahl’s best season came with the Padres in 1971, when he hit .253 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs.

The only time Stahl made the postseason was in 1973, the final year of his career, with the Reds. He played in four games and had two hits in four at-bats.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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