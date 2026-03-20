Former MLB outfielder Larry Stahl, best known for spoiling a perfect game, dead at 84

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Major League Baseball player Larry Stahl died at age 84 Tuesday at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab in Caseyville, Illinois.

Stahl, who played 10 seasons with four different teams, was best known for spoiling a perfect game.

On Sept. 2, 1972, Chicago Cubs pitcher Milt Pappas had retired the first 26 batters he had faced and was one out away from etching his name into the history books.

Stahl, a left-handed hitter, was playing for the San Diego Padres at the time and was sent out to pinch hit against the right-handed pitcher by manager Don Zimmer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stahl worked the count full and, on the payoff pitch, checked his swing and controversially drew a walk, ending Pappas’ perfect game bid. Pappas retired the next batter and ended the game with a no-hitter.

Pappas blamed the home plate umpire for making the incorrect call years later.

"They were strikes or ‘that close’ to being strikes that he should’ve raised his right hand," Pappas told ESPN in 2007. "I had the opportunity for a perfect game, and, unfortunately, Bruce Froemming did not help me at all."

EX-YANKEE BRETT GARDNER'S FAMILY FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST COSTA RICA RESORT AFTER SON'S CARBON MONOXIDE DEATH

In 10 seasons, the Belleville, Illinois, native had a .232 batting average with 36 home runs and 163 RBIs.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Athletics, then two seasons with the New York Mets, four with the Padres and the final season of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Stahl’s best season came with the Padres in 1971, when he hit .253 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs.

The only time Stahl made the postseason was in 1973, the final year of his career, with the Reds. He played in four games and had two hits in four at-bats.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.