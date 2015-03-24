Sources: Astros agree with top 1B prospect Singleton on five-year deal

The Houston Astros have agreed with top first base prospect Jon Singleton on a five-year deal. The deal is for $10M in guaranteed money and includes three club options that, if exercised, could push the total up to $30M.

The 22-year-old first baseman will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday's game against the Angels. So far this season, Singleton has slashed .267/.397/.544 with 14 HR and 43 RBIfor the RedHawks. He should solidify the first-base position for the Astros, who have struggled to find a consistent option this year.