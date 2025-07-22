Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WNBA

Sophie Cunningham instructs reporters to tell WNBA commissioner to 'pay us' amid union contract standoff

Cunningham joins Angel Reese and other players criticizing ongoing negotiations

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses? Video

Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses?

FOX Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget? The ‘90s’ bounces back to the start of the WNBA, predicting that the league’s new star Caitlin Clark could help the league profit after three decades. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham sent a blunt message to the WNBA and commissioner Cathy Engelbert while speaking to reporters on Sunday. 

When asked about whether the WNBA season is too long or too short, Cunningham referenced the league's ongoing negotiations with the players' union about a new collective bargaining agreement, and players expressing a desire for more money. 

"You can just tell Cathy to pay us, and then we can have a discussion," Cunningham said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cunningham is just one of many players to speak out about desiring more compensation as the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) negotiates a new deal with the league. 

Sophie Cunningham looks on

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during the Wings game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 27, 2025. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Players at the All-Star game on Saturday wore T-shirts that read "Pay Us What You Owe Us" during warmups. The shirts included the WNBPA logo.

ANGEL REESE OPENS UP ABOUT CYBERBULLYING FROM FANS AFTER 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Sophie Cunningham mixes it up

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon get into a fight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, June 17, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

The players met with league officials Thursday, and the sides did not reach a deal. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was one of many WNBA players who have criticized the league's handling of negotiations. 

"It was an eye-opener for me. Like, hearing the things and hearing the language of things and not things that I was happy to hear. It was disrespectful the things that we were sent back, the proposal that we were sent back," she said Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sophie Cunningham vs Brazil

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, May 4, 2025. (Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

"It's important to be able to be vocal. If I sit back, it looks like I don't care." 

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu said the players weren't going to settle for "the minimum" in negotiations, while Phoenix Mercury player Satou Sabally called the league's latest offer a "slap in the face."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.