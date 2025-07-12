Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham admits to being 'feisty, sassy' amid fame for fighting to protect Caitlin Clark

The black belt in taekwondo posted her first double-double of the season against the Atlanta Dream

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fever's Sophie Cunningham believes Indiana is ‘right team’ to win WNBA championship Video

Fever's Sophie Cunningham believes Indiana is ‘right team’ to win WNBA championship

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham spoke to Fox News Digital about her offseason trade to the Indiana Fever and her hopes for the upcoming season. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham opened up about her personality in a team video released after she posted her first double-double of the season Friday. 

After the Fever's 99-82 win over the Atlanta Dream, in which Cunningham had 16 points and 10 rebounds, the team published a video feature on social media with Cunningham speaking candidly about who she is. 

"I bring the energy. I bring the feistiness. I'm a little bit sassy," Cunningham said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm just the ultimate competitor. I will outwork anyone, and I think that's something I can hang my hat on and my teammates can always expect from me."

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark claps on sideline

Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, left, and guard Caitlin Clark react from the bench during the first half against the Chicago Sky at United Center. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

Cunningham's admission comes amid her rise to stardom after she started a fight to defend teammate Caitlin Clark. 

In a June 17 game against the Connecticut Sun, Cunningham committed a hard foul on Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon.

Cunningham and Sheldon’s heated exchange turned into a shoving match before players from both teams intervened to break it up. Cunningham, Sheldon and Sun guard Lindsay Allen were ejected from the game with about 40 seconds left before the Fever took home the victory.

The hard foul came after Sheldon poked Clark in the eye in the third quarter. Sun guard Marina Mabrey then shoved Clark to the floor during a game that got chippy.

WHO IS SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM? CAITLIN CLARK'S NEW ‘BODYGUARD’ TEAMMATE

Sophie Cunningham and Jacy Sheldon

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) scuffle in the second half of a WNBA game in Indianapolis June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

As the Fever put away the Sun, 88-71, Cunningham was congratulated for stepping up as the team’s enforcer.

Cunningham saw a surge in popularity after the game. Her Instagram and TikTok accounts each surged past 1 million followers. 

With Cunningham earning the nickname "the enforcer" for the Fever, fans counting on her to protect Caitlin Clark can rest easy knowing she is a black belt in the Korean martial art of taekwondo. 

She earned the black belt at the age of 6. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her father Jim played football at the University of Missouri, and she followed in her dad's footsteps on the football field.

A 2014 article by the Columbia Missourian reported Cunningham was the first female in history to score points for the team when she kicked two of four extra points in place of the team's regular kicker, who had torn an ACL. 

Cunningham even handled kickoff duties.

"I was so nervous," Cunningham told the outlet. "I mean, I've never played football before in all my life. Right when I got the ball (on the opening kickoff), I couldn't hear anything. I just put the ball down and kicked it."

Sophie Cunningham poses

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham poses for a photo May 17, 2025, before a game aganst the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis May 17, 2025. (Grace Smith/Imagn Images via IndyStar)

Cunningham comes from a family of farmers and credits that upbringing for the person she is today, according to a five-part feature series by the University of Missouri.

"So much of our success goes back to what we learned here," Cunningham said of working on the farm. "We loved coming out to the farm to help. We found out how to work hard and work together. It made us farm strong."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.