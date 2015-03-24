SOCHI SCENE: Followers of the flame

This is what it feels like to be in Olympic Park right now.

The foggy evening in Sochi on Sunday led Associated Press photographer J. David Ake to make this dramatic image of the Olympic flame and spectators, silhouetted against the light, walking past it.

