Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Soccer fan, 53, dies after falling 50 feet at game in Argentina

The game was postponed after the incident

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fan at a soccer game in Argentina died Saturday from a fall.

Ole reports a 53-year-old fell roughly 50 feet from the top section of the Estadio Monumental during a game between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia.

The game was briefly paused and quickly resumed, but soon after, the referee postponed the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Soccer stadium

An aerial view of Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Sept. 21, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.  (Sebastian Rodeiro/Getty Images)

River Plate issued a statement saying the man had "jumped into the void … and died on the spot."

The team said the stadium was "completely evacuated" 30 minutes after the incident, and there was "no situation of violence in the stands or around it."

Estadio Monumental

Fans of Boca Juniors cheer for their team as the stadium's big screen says "Thank you" in tribute to late soccer legend Diego Maradona on his 61st birthday before a match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata Oct. 30, 2021, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.  (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

NYCFC CAPTAIN JAMES SANDS CONFRONTS FAN AFTER 'F---ING DISRESPECTFUL' COMMENTS

The fan had season tickets in the Sivori Alta grandstand, the team added.

Argentina stadium

An aerial view of Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Sept. 21, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.  (Sebastian Rodeiro/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

River Plate says local authorities are investigating the death.