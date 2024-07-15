Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Sky

Sky's Angel Reese takes aim at 'delusional' fans who ask to be flown out to games

Reese is the only WNBA rookie averaging a double-double

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
How important is the Clark-Reese rivalry to the WNBA? | The Herd Video

How important is the Clark-Reese rivalry to the WNBA? | The Herd

Angel Reese surpassed Caitlin Clark in rookie rankings recently, and Colin Cowherd reflects on the rivalry brewing between Reese and Caitlin Clark and how important it is for the WNBA.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese appeared to have a message for anyone who thinks she or any of her teammates are flying people out to their games – they are "delusional."

Reese made her remarks in a video on social media.

Angel Reese vs Liberty

Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, looks on during the first half against the New York Liberty on July 13, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Let me just say something … I just want to say one thing. The delusion of thinking of gonna fly any of y’all out … Yeah, that’s all I’m gonna say," Reese said. "The delusion of thinking any one of us are flying y’all out … be for real. Thank you."

The video went viral after Reese narrowly missed out on extending her double-double streak against the New York Liberty. The streak ended at 15 games.

Angel Reese poses

Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, arrives at the arena before the game against the New York Liberty on July 13, 2024 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

The rookie finished with eight points and 16 rebounds. The Sky tried to get Reese the ball in the closing moments of the game, but she was guarded by four Liberty players as the team fell 81-67.

Reese is the lone WNBA rookie averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game as well.

Angel Reese drives to the basket

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, #5, shoots past the out stretch arm of Atlanta Dream's Tina Charles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Reese was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June and was voted to the All-Star Game. She will team up with fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark for the first time as the All-Stars face off against Team USA.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.