Angel Reese's record WNBA double-double streak ends at 15

Reese grabbed 16 rebounds but struggled from the field

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Angel Reese's historic streak has come to an end.

Entering her game against the New York Liberty, the former LSU superstar had dropped 15 consecutive double-doubles, shattering a league record.

It was an easy day for Reese on the glass. She grabbed 16 rebounds, but she struggled shooting.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during a game against the New York Liberty July 13, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.  (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reese attempted 13 shots but made just three of them and scored just eight points.

It was just the third time this season Reese failed to score in double-digits, and it was just the sixth time in 23 games she didn't record a double-double.

Reese had eight points through three quarters, but she missed her final two shot attempts in the fourth.

Chicago lost the game, 81-67, after losing to New York by 15 points Thursday in Brooklyn.

Angel Reese Sabrina Ionescu

Angel Reese, right, of the Chicago Sky handles the ball against Sabrina Ionescu (20) of the New York Liberty during a game July 13, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reese is now averaging a WNBA-leading 12 rebounds per game.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said if the season ended today, she'd give the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award to Reese over Caitlin Clark, "not a doubt."

Reese received the fifth-most votes for the All-Star Game. Clark got the most votes and was the only player to collect over 700,000. They are the only two rookies who will play in the game next Saturday.

Angel Reese on floor

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during a game against the Las Vegas Aces June 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reese will look to begin a new streak Tuesday before going on the extended All-Star and Olympic break.

