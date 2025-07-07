Sky star Angel Reese rips WNBA officials after loss to Lynx: 'Tired of this s---'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese added to the chorus of complaints about WNBA officials following the team’s 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night.

Reese notched 16 points and 17 rebounds in 37 minutes of play for Chicago. But she lamented the free-throw disparity between the two teams. Chicago only shot eight free throws compared to Minnesota’s 17 attempts.

Reese herself only shot two free throws. She averaged about 4.4 attempts per game.

"It's tough when you talk to officials, and I asked them, 'Hey, we've only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,' and she tells me it's not her job," the second-year Sky forward said, via ESPN. "So it's frustrating because I know how hard we are battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had, and I just know we continue to grow in this.

"I think this is a leaping step for us, and obviously we know we can compete with the best, but [the officiating] has to be fixed. And I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s--- is cheap, and I'm tired of this s---. (Because) I've been nice, and I've been humble with it, but I am tired of this s---."

WNBA officiating has been under fire from players during the season.

It came to a head during the Indiana Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun earlier this season when chippy-play turned into a skirmish at the end.

Reese also got entangled with Caitlin Clark during the season. She has been on the receiving end of 55 personal fouls this year.