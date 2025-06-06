Skip Bayless unleashes on Steelers for bringing in 'blame-deflecting diva' Aaron Rodgers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until the sixth round to select a quarterback in April's NFL Draft. But, after drafting former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, the Steelers quarterback room still featured more questions than answers.

This week, Pittsburgh appears to have found a short-term solution to its signal caller concerns. The four-time NFL MVP agreed to a one-year contract, the Steelers confirmed. The 41-year-old quarterback is expected to attend the team's mandatory minicamp next week.

While the signing was met with both praise and criticism, Skip Bayless made his feelings about the Steelers decision clear.

In a video posted to his social media platform, Bayless characterized Rodgers as a "diva" and suggested the veteran quarterback did not have much left in the tank.

"He was washed his last three years in Green Bay," Bayless said. "Go look at the numbers of his last three playoff games in Green Bay … I told the Jets he was washed."

Bayless then offered a pun, claiming Rodgers would "steal from the Steelers."

A bewildered Bayless then questioned the state of the storied franchise. "What has become of the Pittsburgh Steelers?" he continued. "I don’t hate them anymore, I pity them."

The Steelers finished last season with a 10-7 record. Longtime head coach Mike Tomlin has never finished a regular season with a losing record. The Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens in January.

Justin Fields started the first five games of the Steelers' 2024 campaign, before Russell Wilson took over. Fields signed with the Jets earlier this offseason, while Wilson landed with the New York Giants.

Rodgers hasn't taken a team to the playoffs since he left Green Bay. January 2022 marked Rodgers' last postseason appearance. The Packers suffered a 13-10 loss in the divisional round in that game.

After suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2023 season, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games in 2024. He finished the year with 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

After spending the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph. Skylar Thompson was also on the roster, but neither quarterback was viewed as the primary starter entering 2025.

