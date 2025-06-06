Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Skip Bayless unleashes on Steelers for bringing in 'blame-deflecting diva' Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers to sign one-year deal with Steelers, Will he elevate them this season? | The Herd

Aaron Rodgers is planning on signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a long offseason. Jason McIntyre discusses the Steelers’ ceiling with him behind center, and if Rodgers can lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until the sixth round to select a quarterback in April's NFL Draft. But, after drafting former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, the Steelers quarterback room still featured more questions than answers.

This week, Pittsburgh appears to have found a short-term solution to its signal caller concerns. The four-time NFL MVP agreed to a one-year contract, the Steelers confirmed. The 41-year-old quarterback is expected to attend the team's mandatory minicamp next week.

While the signing was met with both praise and criticism, Skip Bayless made his feelings about the Steelers decision clear.

Aaron Rodgers vs Rams

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

In a video posted to his social media platform, Bayless characterized Rodgers as a "diva" and suggested the veteran quarterback did not have much left in the tank.

"He was washed his last three years in Green Bay," Bayless said. "Go look at the numbers of his last three playoff games in Green Bay … I told the Jets he was washed."

Bayless then offered a pun, claiming Rodgers would "steal from the Steelers."

Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless is seen on October 27, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

A bewildered Bayless then questioned the state of the storied franchise. "What has become of the Pittsburgh Steelers?" he continued. "I don’t hate them anymore, I pity them."

The Steelers finished last season with a 10-7 record. Longtime head coach Mike Tomlin has never finished a regular season with a losing record. The Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens in January. 

Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions from reporters after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Justin Fields started the first five games of the Steelers' 2024 campaign, before Russell Wilson took over. Fields signed with the Jets earlier this offseason, while Wilson landed with the New York Giants.

Rodgers hasn't taken a team to the playoffs since he left Green Bay. January 2022 marked Rodgers' last postseason appearance. The Packers suffered a 13-10 loss in the divisional round in that game.

After suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2023 season, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games in 2024. He finished the year with 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

After spending the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph. Skylar Thompson was also on the roster, but neither quarterback was viewed as the primary starter entering 2025.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.