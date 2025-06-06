Signing Aaron Rodgers is 'worst-case scenario' for Steelers, Ryan Clark says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The worst-kept secret of the offseason is out after Aaron Rodgers officially joined the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's a one-year-deal for the 41-year-old, who spent his last two seasons with the New York Jets, each ending in major disappointment.

But the Steelers, while opting not to select a highly-touted quarterback in the NFL Draft — they drafted Will Howard in the sixth round — had been targeting Rodgers since practically the start of the offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ex-Steeler Ryan Clark is not a fan of the signing.

"This is the worst-case scenario for Pittsburgh Steelers fans," Clark said on ESPN Thursday. "It continues to keep you mired in mediocrity. Will this team be better? Have they gotten better in the quarterback room? Absolutely. Will they contend for that championship that Pittsburgh Steelers people and fans and organization think is the standard? No, they won’t.

"They’ll be fighting for a wild-card spot. They’ll probably be home week one of the playoffs and again be looking for a franchise quarterback.

"If you told me you were gonna pair one of this era’s greatest coaches with one of this era’s greatest quarterbacks, I’d expect greatness. That is not what we’ll get. Maybe six years ago, but not now."

This offseason, the Jets made the decision to move on from Rodgers after two years with him under center. His first season didn't go according to plan after he tore an Achilles in Week 1, but a 5-12 record last season wasn't what anyone at 1 Jets Drive expected with a healthy Rodgers under center.

Rodgers was back on the free agent market for any quarterback-needy team. However, the same issue the Jets faced when they were looking to trade for Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers hung over his availability — retirement.

EX-NFL STAR TAYLOR LEWAN HAS 'WORST DAY OF MY ATHLETIC LIFE' WITH DISASTROUS FIRST PITCH

Rodgers will lead Arthur Smith's offense that won't feature wide receiver George Pickens in 2025 after he was traded this offseason to the Dallas Cowboys. Pittsburgh, though, reached a deal with the Seahawks to land Pro Bowler DK Metcalf to assume that top wide receiver role.

Rodgers will also be working with tight end Pat Freiermuth, receivers Robert Woods and Calvin Austin and a young, dynamic backfield of Jaylen Warren and third-round pick Kaleb Johnson.

The four-time MVP quarterback did have a strong finish to his 2024 campaign despite dealing with some nagging injuries in the beginning. Through his final 10 games with New York, he threw for 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers will turn 42 in December, when he hopes to be in playoff position with the third NFL team in his Hall of Fame career.

Rodgers' lone Super Bowl title came against the Steelers in 2011.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.