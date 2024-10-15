SJSU women's volleyball player praises Nevada team for raising concerns about playing vs trans opponent

San Jose State women’s volleyball player Brooke Slusser praised Nevada Wolf Pack players for speaking about competing against her team, which has a transgender athlete on its roster.

Slusser expressed her support on X.

"Round of applause to the girls of the (Nevada Wolf Pack) volleyball team," Slusser wrote on X. "Deciding to go against what the school was forcing on you as young women and taking a stand for what you believe takes courage! Another great step in the right direction for women’s sports!"

The issue for Nevada and several other schools is about going up against Blaire Fleming. The transgender female player has been seen spiking balls into the face of opponents during matches.

Nevada players initially said in a statement to OutKick on Monday they planned on forfeiting their match against the Spartans to "stand in solidarity" with Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming and Utah State, who have all pulled out of their matches against the Spartans.

"We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld," the statement continued. "We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes."

However, the school said in a statement on Monday night the team would not forfeit the match.

"The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University," the statement read.

"The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin. The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.

"The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match."

Slusser, who joined the team in 2023 after transferring from Alabama, joined in a lawsuit against the NCAA, headed by former college swimmer and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines, over the governing body's current policies on gender identity.

Slusser claimed that she had not been aware that Fleming was transgender, despite sharing rooms together on team trips, per the court documents. Slusser also expressed safety concerns for opponents playing against Fleming. Slusser's complaint said that she and the other players on the team "could not fully protect themselves" from Fleming's volleyball spikes.

