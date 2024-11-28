SJSU going to Mountain West volleyball final as Boise State forfeits semifinals amid trans player controversy

A shocking move came in the Mountain West Conference women’s volleyball tournament as Boise State announced it will be forfeiting its semifinal match against San Jose State on Friday.

The move is congruent to its regular-season forfeitures to the Spartans, and though no specific reason was given for this move, it more than likely has to do with the Spartans having Blaire Fleming, a trans athlete, on its roster.

The Broncos forfeited twice to the Spartans during the regular season, but after defeating Utah State in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, they had them on the schedule yet again. This time, though, a spot in the conference finals was at stake.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After deliberation, Boise State decided once again that they won’t be taking the court against SJSU, and their season will end because of it.

"The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one," Boise State Athletics wrote in a statement, per OutKick. "Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday.

"They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes."

SJSU TRANSGENDER VOLLEYBALL SCANDAL: TIMELINE OF ALLEGATIONS, POLITICAL IMPACT AND A RAGING CULTURE MOVEMENT

The Broncos and Aggies, a squad that also forfeited against SJSU this season, always knew the Spartans were waiting for the winner of their matchup on Wednesday night due to their bye as the No. 2 seed. Boise State defeated Utah State in four sets.

SJSU, which received six wins by forfeit to help earn their high seed in the tournament, will now move on to the conference championship on Saturday despite never having to step on the court.

They are set to face the winner of San Diego State-Colorado State, which will be determined on Friday. Both teams played their matches against SJSU this season.

The winner of the Mountain West will be heading to the NCAA Division I Women’s volleyball tournament, which is expected to be the only way a team out of the conference makes it.

Earlier this week, Federal Judge Kato Crews in Colorado, appointed by President Biden in January, denied a motion for injunctive relief in a lawsuit by college volleyball players against the conference.

A dozen women jointly filed the suit against the Mountain West and its commissioner, alleging violations of Title IX and their First Amendment rights. Among the women are SJSU co-volleyball captain Brooke Slusser and two former Spartans as well as athletes from other Mountain West schools.

JUDGE'S RULING TO ALLOW SJSU TRANS WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL PLAYER TO COMPETE IN TOURNAMENT RECEIVES BACKLASH

Crews, however, wrote that the plaintiffs’ request for an emergency delay "was not reasonable" and "would risk confusion and upend months of planning and would prejudice, at a minimum, (San Jose State) and other teams participating in the tournament."

"The movants have failed to meet their burden to show irreparable harm, a likelihood of success on the merits, or that the balance of harms or equities is in their favor," Crews wrote in his decision.

The players were looking to have their forfeits for refusing to play against Fleming and the Spartans rescinded, which would, in turn, shift the standings heading into the tournament. They also wanted Fleming banned from the tournament.

Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada were among the conference teams to cancel games against the Spartans due to Fleming’s presence on the team. They were aware the forfeiture would result in a loss on their records, which ultimately helped SJSU secure their high seed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"San Jose State University will continue to support its student-athletes and reject discrimination in all forms. All San Jose State University student-athletes are eligible to participate in their sports under NCAA and Mountain West Conference rules," the school said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We are gratified that the Court rejected an eleventh-hour attempt to change those rules. Our team looks forward to competing in the Mountain West volleyball tournament this week."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.