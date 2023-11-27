Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers' Paul Reed takes jab at Lakers' Anthony Davis before game: 'Big flopper'

Davis is 23rd in the NBA in average free throw attempts per game with 5.88

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed took a jab at Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis prior to tip-off between the two teams on Monday night. 

Reed was asked about how he will handle Davis in the paint, as the Sixers and Lakers meet for the first time this year.

"He’s a big flopper," Reed responded, per ESPN, "so make sure that I don’t get in foul trouble early. Can’t be too aggressive with him. You know, he’s gonna be flailing. So, gotta make sure that I stay out of foul trouble."

Anthony Davis shoots free throw

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 25, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Davis might take offense to Reed calling him a flopper, but there is evidence that he does get to the free throw line a bunch. 

Davis is 23rd in the NBA with 5.88 free throws averaged per game this season. For his career, he’s averaging 7.0 attempts from the charity stripe per contest. 

However, Davis’s number isn’t even the highest on his own team. That goes to LeBron James, who comes in 19th overall with 6.06 free throws per game. James also has a reputation as a flopper in the eyes of some NBA fans.

Paul Reed looks up

Paul Reed #44 of the Philadelphia 76ers boxes out during the game  on November 22, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

As for the league leader, Reed can look at the man who starts ahead of him at center: reigning MVP Joel Embiid. The perennial All-Star gets to the line 11.73 times per game, which is more than one attempt higher than Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

How each player gets to the line is subject to interpretation, though, and Reed clearly feels that Davis sells his fouls a bit when he does attempt a shot on the court. 

Davis started for the Lakers in Monday’s game, as he’s been dealing with a hip ailment. He was listed as probable before tip-off. 

Anthony Davis runs on court

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives to the arena before the game against the Dallas Mavericks on November 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.  (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Davis, 30, is enjoying another productive NBA season, averaging 22.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 54.9% from the field. From the free throw line, he’s shooting 86.2%, which would be a career-high mark if the season ended Monday. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.