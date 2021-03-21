Sister Jean's pregame prayer inspires Ramblers
Sister Jean Delores Schmidt gave an inspirational pregame prayer to her Loyola Chicago team
Sister Jean Delores Schmidt gave an inspirational pregame prayer to her Loyola Chicago team before the eighth-seeded Ramblers met top-seeded Illinois in Sunday’s second round.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Sister Jean, the 101-year-old chaplain to the team, said, "As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
"We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that."
The Ramblers responded well. Loyola was up 33-24 at halftime of the Midwest Region game.