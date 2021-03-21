Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

Sister Jean's pregame prayer inspires Ramblers

Sister Jean Delores Schmidt gave an inspirational pregame prayer to her Loyola Chicago team

Associated Press
Sister Jean Delores Schmidt gave an inspirational pregame prayer to her Loyola Chicago team before the eighth-seeded Ramblers met top-seeded Illinois in Sunday’s second round.

Sister Jean, the 101-year-old chaplain to the team, said, "As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous.

"We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that."

The Ramblers responded well. Loyola was up 33-24 at halftime of the Midwest Region game.