Chicago Bears

Simone Biles says Bears allowing her husband, Jonathan Owens, to skip training camp practices for Olympics

NFL training camp begins at the same time as the Olympics, but the Bears are letting Owens go for a bit

Gymnast Simone Biles is returning to the Olympics this year, and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, will get to watch in person. 

As expected, the seven-time medalist qualified for the games after winning at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend.

But it had been unclear whether Owens could attend the games in Paris since NFL training camp begins at the same time. 

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

But the Bears offered Owens some excused absences to travel overseas, Biles revealed to USA Today. 

"The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, yes," Biles said. "For just a short little time."

It may be a short while, but Biles and Owens won’t forget this time in Paris as she looks to add to her illustrious resume. It will also be the first time Owens can attend the Olympics in person to watch his wife. 

COVID-19 restrictions during the Toyko Olympics in 2021 prevented Owens from seeing Biles, who pulled out of the women’s team final and four individual finals after that due to a case of the "twisties," where a gymnast’s body and mind are out of sync. 

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at a White Sox game

Gymnast Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears record a video on the field before Owens threw out the first pitch at a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field April 13, 2024, in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The twisties are gone for Biles, who has publicly acknowledged battling her mental block. Not only is she expected to medal in this year’s Olympics, but many believe she should take gold in Paris because of how dominant she’s been over the past year. 

As for Owens, he will be battling for a roster spot with his third NFL team after signing a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Bears. 

In 17 games with the Green Bay Packers last season, Owens registered 84 combined tackles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, one sack and three passes defended. 

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles pose for picture

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

His first four seasons in the NFL were with the Houston Texans, which he joined as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 

