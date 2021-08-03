Simone Biles on bronze medal victory: 'I was just happy to be able to perform'

Simone Biles said Tuesday she was just happy to be out on the Tokyo Olympics floor performing regardless of the outcome, after taking home the bronze medal in the balance beam.

Biles scored a 14.000 and was the third gymnast to compete. China finished 1-2 in the balance beam with Guan Chenchen getting gold and Tang Xijing winning silver. Guan had a 14.633 and Tang had a 14.233. She now has seven Olympic medals, which is tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American gymnast.

Biles finished her routine with a double-pike dismount. She had expressed concerns about getting the "twisties," which was partly the reason why she withdrew from several events in the first place.

"I had nerves but I felt pretty good," she said.

Biles took home her second medal from the Tokyo Olympics. Despite dropping out of the all-around team final, she still won the silver medal.

"I was just happy to be able to perform, regardless of the outcome. I did it for me, and I was just proud of myself for being able to compete one more time," Biles added.

In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Biles took home four gold medals and a bronze. She was first in the team final, all-around, vault and floor exercise. She won a bronze in the balance beam.

Miller first won medals at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. She finished those games with two silver medals and three bronze medals. She won her first gold in the 1996 Olympics. She won gold in the team final and the balance beam.

It was Biles’ first event since the all-around team final last week. Biles withdrew from the event after her vault attempt and subsequently pulled out of the individual all-around and two other apparatus events before committing to the balance beam final in the last women’s gymnastics event of the Olympics.

Biles received cheers from her teammates as she was on the balance beam. She had one connection issue in her attempt but never slipped and never faltered.

Biles had dropped out of some of the previous events last week because of mental health reasons. Through it all, she still managed to make her mark on U.S. Olympic history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.