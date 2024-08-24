Shohei Ohtani joins 40/40 club in historic fashion after walk-off grand slam

Shohei Ohtani continues to rewrite the history books, even when he’s not pitching.

The two-way superstar is strictly a designated hitter this season as he recovers from elbow surgery, but he’s certainly made the most of it.

On Friday night, Ohtani became just the sixth player in MLB history to join the 40/40 club.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohtani entered the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays with 39 homers and 39 steals, so it was a matter of when, not if, he’d join the exclusive club. Well, apparently he didn’t want to wait much longer.

After singling in the fourth, Ohtani swiped his 40th bag of the year, but he wasn’t done.

With the bases loaded in the ninth inning tied at 3, Ohtani blasted a walk-off grand slam to officially join the club and give the Dodgers a 7-3 win.

Ohtani joined Ronald Acuna Jr., Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Jose Canseco and Barry Bonds as the only players to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bags in the same season.

Ohtani’s 40 stolen bases are already, by far, a career-high, surpassing his 2021 MVP season. The most homers he’s hit in a season is 46, which came in that same campaign.

Ohtani is en route to winning his third MVP, all of which would have come in the last four MLB seasons. He came in second to Aaron Judge, who hit 62 home runs, in 2022. He won last year after leading the AL in OPS while also pitching to a 3.14 ERA.

PIRATES TO INDUCT SEVEN-TIME MLB MVP BARRY BONDS INTO FRANCHISE HALL OF FAME

Amazingly, though, no one has ever done it more quickly than Ohtani, who needed to play in just 126 games to accomplish the feat. Friday marked the Dodgers’ 129th, and the previous fastest was 148 by Soriano in 2006.

With that said, there’s plenty of time to add a page to the record books. No one has ever gone 50/50, which he is on pace for.

But don’t forget that when he’s on the mound, he’s also an ace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unicorn continues to unicorn.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.