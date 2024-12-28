Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani announces wife is pregnant: 'Can't wait for the little rookie'

Ohtani won the NL MVP Award last month

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Shohei Ohtani's 2024 is ending on a high note, which is pretty impressive, considering how amazing a year it's been.

This year marked the first of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's ten-year, $700 million deal (where 98% of it is deferred), and he is living up to it.

Ohtani, who didn't pitch due to recovering from elbow surgery, became the first person to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season, en route to winning his third MVP Award in the last four seasons.

Ohtani and wife

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks the red carpet with wife Mamiko Tanaka before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.  (Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Sports)

Personally, he underwhelmed in the postseason, but his Dodgers did defeat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Now, with just days left in the year, Ohtani announced that he is set to become a father.

Ohtani posted a photo on Instagram of his now famous dog, Decoy, lying beside a onesie and shoes, along with a sonogram. The gender of the baby was not revealed, as the onsite was pink and the shoes were blue, but Ohtani did appear to use a boy emoji to cover up the sonogram photo.

"Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" Ohtani captioned the post.

Back in February, Ohtani revealed that he was married to a "normal Japanese woman" named Mamiko, but he did not reveal when that occurred.

Ohtani with wife at parade

Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka and dog Decoy arrive at Dodger Stadium for the team’s World Series Championship celebration.  (Sandy Hooper-USA Today via Imagn Images)

"I felt like it was good timing because it was before the season," he added. "I didn’t really want any distractions once the season started. I would have liked to announce it earlier, but there were some paperwork issues that (delayed) the whole process."

There are reports that AL MVP Aaron Judge and his wife will also soon welcome their first child.

Ohtani's 134 runs scored and 411 total bases were the most in the majors, and he led the National League in home runs (54), RBIs (130), on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (646) and a 9.2 bWAR. 

His .310 average in the NL was second behind only Luis Arráez's .314, and his 59 stolen bases trailed only Elly De La Cruz, who swiped five more bags.

Shohei Ohtani hits

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani drives in a run with a single during the second inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in San Diego.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ohtani won the AL MVP in 2021 and 2023 as a member of the crosstown Angels while finishing second to Judge in 2022. He is one of just 12 players to be named an MVP three times.

