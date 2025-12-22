Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders pushes back on questions about coaching decisions: 'Come on, man'

Browns lost to the Bills, 23-20

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Browns legend Joe Thomas says Shedeur Sanders can become the 'franchise guy' Video

Browns legend Joe Thomas says Shedeur Sanders can become the 'franchise guy'

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas shared his confidence in rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has settled in after a tumultuous start to his career.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders scolded the media on Sunday after the team’s close loss to the Buffalo Bills at home.

The rookie faced questions from reporters about the Browns’ coaching decisions. Cleveland turned the ball over on downs with 5:08 left to go in the game and then elected to punt the ball with 1:55 left in the game. Both times, the Browns were only down three points.

Shedeur Sanders throws a pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

But Sanders, once again, navigated the tricky waters afterward. He refused to throw any coach or player under the bus.

"I know you can’t be asking me that question," Sanders said with a smile. "Come on, man. See, that’s the thing. If we want to change the narrative, if we want to change the franchise, those types of things separate us. A lot of the players get these types of questions. We want to be working with y’all. We want to be proactive, but when questions are asked to us players and you’re pinning stuff against each other, it’s like, come on now.

Shedeur Sanders meets with his dad

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders greets his dad Deion Sanders prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"It’s like a thing in the locker room. We’re not going to be able to talk to them for real. We’re not going to be able to give them what they need because that separates the team – that don’t help anything in any situation no matter how you answer it."

Sanders got off to a hot start against the Bills, throwing a touchdown pass on the first drive of the game to Harold Fannin Jr. However, he struggled a bit as the Bills’ defense got into a rhythm.

He was 20-of-29 with 157 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Both picks came off of balls that either popped up in the air after a missed catch or tipped on his throw. He was sacked twice in the game.

Sanders has shown flashes of brilliance in his starts and the ability to be a leader with his answers to reporters after games. But Cleveland cannot seem to break out of its losing ways.

