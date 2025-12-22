Shedeur Sanders pushes back on questions about coaching decisions: 'Come on, man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders scolded the media on Sunday after the team’s close loss to the Buffalo Bills at home.

The rookie faced questions from reporters about the Browns’ coaching decisions. Cleveland turned the ball over on downs with 5:08 left to go in the game and then elected to punt the ball with 1:55 left in the game. Both times, the Browns were only down three points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Sanders, once again, navigated the tricky waters afterward. He refused to throw any coach or player under the bus.

"I know you can’t be asking me that question," Sanders said with a smile. "Come on, man. See, that’s the thing. If we want to change the narrative, if we want to change the franchise, those types of things separate us. A lot of the players get these types of questions. We want to be working with y’all. We want to be proactive, but when questions are asked to us players and you’re pinning stuff against each other, it’s like, come on now.

DRAKE MAYE LEADS PATRIOTS TO MASSIVE COMEBACK WIN OVER RAVENS TO CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT

"It’s like a thing in the locker room. We’re not going to be able to talk to them for real. We’re not going to be able to give them what they need because that separates the team – that don’t help anything in any situation no matter how you answer it."

Sanders got off to a hot start against the Bills, throwing a touchdown pass on the first drive of the game to Harold Fannin Jr. However, he struggled a bit as the Bills’ defense got into a rhythm.

He was 20-of-29 with 157 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Both picks came off of balls that either popped up in the air after a missed catch or tipped on his throw. He was sacked twice in the game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders has shown flashes of brilliance in his starts and the ability to be a leader with his answers to reporters after games. But Cleveland cannot seem to break out of its losing ways.