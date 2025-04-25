Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders passed over by Saints for Tyler Shough in NFL Draft's second round; stunning slide continues

Sanders was projected by some to contend for the No. 1 overall pick this year

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Urban Meyer’s thoughts on Shedeur Sanders going undrafted in Round 1 | The Herd Video

Urban Meyer’s thoughts on Shedeur Sanders going undrafted in Round 1 | The Herd

Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to share his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders falling out of the first round of the NFL Draft.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders' draft tumble continues. 

After falling out of the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, Sanders wasn't even the first quarterback taken in the second round Friday.

The New Orleans Saints chose former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick.

Sanders was projected by some to contend for the No. 1 overall pick this year. Shough was projected by some to be the fifth-best quarterback in the draft.

NFL DRAFT QUARTERBACK MISTAKES THAT SHAPED LEAGUE LANDSCAPE

Was it surprising Shedeur Sanders went undrafted in round 1? | The Herd Video

So, Sanders continues to wait, while the NFL's owners and general managers explore other options. 

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump ripped "stupid" NFL owners for passing on the star Colorado quarterback and allowing him to fall into the second round.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

Did Shedeur Sanders win big in the NFL Draft by avoiding first-round pressure? | Breakfast Ball Video

"He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman joined the debate Friday, suggesting Sanders slid because "America continues to fear strong black men."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The NFL doesn’t like [Shedeur] Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no O-line and no running game. He’s entitled but Eli Manning wasn’t entitled when he refused to be drafted by San Diego?" Bowman wrote on X. 

"He’s not athletic, but that didn’t stop Joe Montana, Drew Brees or Tom Brady. America continues to fear strong black men who come from means and have a strong sense of themselves without submitting to the 'dominant' culture."

Shedeur Sanders passes against Arizona

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in action at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., Nov. 11, 2023.  (Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In footage posted by Sanders' brother, Deion Sanders Jr., Thursday night, Shedeur addressed not being taken in a speech to his family when the first night of the draft was over.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things," the quarterback said

"Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.