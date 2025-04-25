Shedeur Sanders' brother shares Eagles legend's outrage over Giants' NFL Draft QB decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants appeared to ruffle feathers among Deion Sanders' family during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday.

The Giants' decision to trade into the bottom of the first round for a quarterback but pass on Shedeur Sanders in favor of Jaxson Dart was one of the more controversial moments of the night. Sanders was projected to be a much higher pick months ahead of the draft and was even considered the leading candidate to go No. 1 overall by some.

Shedeur's brother, Deion Sanders Jr., shared a post on X by former Eagles star LeSean McCoy, who mocked the Giants for their decision to take Dart.

"This is crazy !!! No wonder the GAINTS DONT WIN SH……" McCoy wrote.

Deion Jr. then re-shared several bible quotes he posted earlier Friday and sent a cryptic message that said, "The REJECTED WILL BE RESPECTED."

Broadcasts of the draft offered regular shots from inside the Sanders household in Texas as the family waited for Shedeur's name to be called.

The shots showed the family had installed a multi-layer shelf that included a cap for all 32 NFL teams. But the 23-year-old aspiring pro did not get to put any of them on in celebration Thursday.

At one point during the quarterback's slide, his other brother, NFL safety prospect Shilo Sanders, insisted "something is going on" with Shedeur not being selected.

"Bro, if they don't take you right now, it's something going on," Shilo said. "If they don't take him right now, it's something going on. I don't know what's going on, but it's something."

In footage posted by Deion Jr., Shedeur addressed not being taken in a speech to his family when the first night of the draft was over.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things," the quarterback said .

"Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

Shedeur's NFL value was questioned in the weeks leading up to the draft amid concerns about his character.

An anonymous NFL coach recently told the NFL Network Sanders was "the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life."

"He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates," the coach added. "But the biggest thing is he's not that good."

Another longtime AFC executive echoed that sentiment, telling the outlet, "It didn't go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he's going to do and what's best for him. He makes you feel small."