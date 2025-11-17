Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders had home break-in during game vs Ravens: reports

Sanders made his regular-season debut on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Ravens 'didn't impress' in win over Browns, Is Shedeur Sanders not ready to start? | FTF Video

Ravens 'didn't impress' in win over Browns, Is Shedeur Sanders not ready to start? | FTF

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 23-16 and improved to 5-5. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Greg Jennings ask if the Ravens are officially "back", and they discuss Shedeur Sanders' first plays as the starting QB for t...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL regular-season debut didn’t go as planned — and it only got worse when he returned home Sunday.

There was a reported break-in at Sanders’ home during the Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk.

The break-in reportedly happened while Sanders and the Browns were playing, though "details are still being gathered," the report reads.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders warms up before game

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 16, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It’s unknown what, if anything, was stolen from Sanders’ home.

However, this is yet another incident in which a high-profile athlete’s home was broken into while they were playing.

BENGALS' JOE BURROW OPENS UP ABOUT HOME BURGLARY, REVEALS HE PUT MAJOR PURCHASE ON HOLD AFTER ORDEAL

In the NFL, fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had their homes broken into last season. Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate, also had a break-in the same day as his quarterback while they were at a game.

Burrow discussed the break-in during Netflix’s docuseries "Quarterback."

"Of f—ing course this happened to me right now," Burrow said on the show. "When you’re on cloud nine, something’s gonna bring you right back down. It just felt like the kind of year that it was."

Shedeur Sanders throws a pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (David Richard/AP Photo)

"There are certain parts of your life that are, like, yours. Your house is one of those," Burrow continued. "When that gets violated, people find out where you live, all these different things. Not everybody’s failures at their job are in front of the whole world. It’s a very vulnerable position to be in. I put myself in that position because I love it. Um, I don’t like the other part of it."

Four Chilean nationals were arrested in the burglary, and authorities released a photo of them posing with the stolen accessories.

Burrow told then–Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo that the burglars stole "all my jewelry … but they could have stolen way worse things than that."

Shedeur Sanders looks on field

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the Browns’ 23-17 defeat, Sanders made his regular-season debut after starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. Sanders went 4-of-16 for 47 yards with one interception. He was also sacked twice by the Ravens.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue