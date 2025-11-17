Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders had home break-in during game vs Ravens: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL regular-season debut didn’t go as planned — and it only got worse when he returned home Sunday.

There was a reported break-in at Sanders’ home during the Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk.

The break-in reportedly happened while Sanders and the Browns were playing, though "details are still being gathered," the report reads.

It’s unknown what, if anything, was stolen from Sanders’ home.

However, this is yet another incident in which a high-profile athlete’s home was broken into while they were playing.

In the NFL, fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had their homes broken into last season. Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate, also had a break-in the same day as his quarterback while they were at a game.

Burrow discussed the break-in during Netflix’s docuseries "Quarterback."

"Of f—ing course this happened to me right now," Burrow said on the show. "When you’re on cloud nine, something’s gonna bring you right back down. It just felt like the kind of year that it was."

"There are certain parts of your life that are, like, yours. Your house is one of those," Burrow continued. "When that gets violated, people find out where you live, all these different things. Not everybody’s failures at their job are in front of the whole world. It’s a very vulnerable position to be in. I put myself in that position because I love it. Um, I don’t like the other part of it."

Four Chilean nationals were arrested in the burglary, and authorities released a photo of them posing with the stolen accessories.

Burrow told then–Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo that the burglars stole "all my jewelry … but they could have stolen way worse things than that."

During the Browns’ 23-17 defeat, Sanders made his regular-season debut after starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. Sanders went 4-of-16 for 47 yards with one interception. He was also sacked twice by the Ravens.

