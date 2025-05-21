Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders dives into relationship with fellow Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel was picked two rounds ahead of the fifth-round Shadeur Sanders

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Drew Bledsoe gives his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' chances to start as a rookie QB | The Herd Video

Drew Bledsoe gives his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' chances to start as a rookie QB | The Herd

Drew Bledsoe joins Colin Cowherd to break down Shedeur Sanders’ NFL potential. Bledsoe shares what he’s seen from Shedeur on and off the field and weighs in on whether the rookie quarterback has what it takes to win the starting job in Year 1.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are both battling for the same exact thing: to be the Cleveland Browns' future.

The Browns took both quarterbacks in last month's NFL Draft. Perhaps the more shocking selection of the two was the fact that Gabriel was taken in the third round as Sanders' unprecedented slide continued.

With Sanders, once considered even a top-three overall pick, still available in the fifth round, Cleveland snagged him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders watching Dillon Gabriel

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are both battling for the same exact thing: to be the Cleveland Browns' future. (Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

It's a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland, which also features Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. And one may imagine that with two rookies, both of whom are somewhat highly touted, things could be awkward.

But that is not the case for Sanders and Gabriel.

"Everything’s been cool," Sanders told SportsCasting. "He’s a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that’s coming his way. I’m just happy he’s positive. He’s able to handle everything. We’re truly cool."

Sanders added that they are "for sure" learning from one another in practice.

Shedeur and Gabriel

The Browns took both quarterbacks in last month's NFL Draft. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

JALEN HURTS MAINTAINS HE 'WASN'T AVAILABLE' FOR EAGLES' WHITE HOUSE VISIT

Gabriel, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe were all taken ahead of Sanders.

The ex-Oregon quarterback said during rookie minicamp that he "love[s]" having Sanders as a teammate.

"You know, I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another," he said. "But also, it’s not just us two in the room. At least for now [during rookie minicamp] it is, but, you know, going into the year, Kenny, Joe and even Deshaun, just a bunch of guys who played a bunch of ball that we can all learn from one another."

He also dismissed a question about him getting the first snaps of camp (something head coach Kevin Stefanski said to not "look into").

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shedeur and Gabriel practicing

It's a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think the more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team," he said. "For me, we’re in a room full of not just us — Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is. But also, a team that you want to be a part of. How do you create an environment every single day where everybody can be their best? That’s just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. Naturally, it’s healthy. For us, we all go do our thing, and everyone wins."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.