Sharks' Evander Kane calls on high-profile athletes to speak out on racism

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane called on other high-profile professional athletes to speak out on the police-involved death of George Floyd that sparked mass protests across the U.S.

Kane appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday and said that players need to do more to speak out.

“We need so many more athletes that don’t look like me speaking out about this, having the same amount of outrage that I have inside, and using that to voice their opinion, to voice their frustration. Because that’s the only way it’s going to change,” Kane said.

“We’ve been outraged for hundreds of years, and nothing has changed. It’s time for guys like Tom Brady and Sidney Crosby and those type of figures to speak up about what is right and clearly in this case, what is unbelievably wrong. That’s the only way we’re going to actually create that unified anger to create that necessary change, especially when you talk about systematic racism.”

Kane has called for the arrest of all four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s death. Video showed Floyd was in custody when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the man’s neck. Floyd screamed for help and later died in a hospital. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, authorities said Friday. The other three officers have not been charged.

The Sharks have supported Kane’s reaction to the incident in Minneapolis.

“There is no room for racism in society. We applaud Evander for his rational and thoughtful response to this recent terrible tragedy. Events like this occur way too often. We all must find a way to do better,” the team said in a statement.