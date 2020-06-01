Penguins executive David Morehouse credited with helping cameraman who was attacked during protests

David Morehouse, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was credited with helping save a cameraman after he was attacked during the George Floyd protests in the city.

Ian Smith, a KDKA photojournalist, was dragged on the ground near the Penguins’ PPG Paints Arena and Morehouse helped Smith get inside the arena, KDKA personality Larry Richert told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. A Penguins spokesperson confirmed Morehouse’s role to the newspaper.

Smith tweeted a photo of himself appearing to be fine while being loaded into an ambulance.

“I’m was attacked by protestors downtown by the arena. They stomped and kicked me. I’m bruised and bloody but alive. My camera was destroyed. Another group of protesters pulled me out and saved my life. Thank you!” he tweeted.

Richert told the Tribune-Review that Smith was unaware that Morehouse helped him out.

“I had called Ian, and Ian at that time was actually in Mercy Hospital,” Richert said. “He was laying down on a stretcher waiting to get a CT scan. I asked him, ‘Do you know who helped you? Who saved you?’ He said, ‘I don’t. I would really love to know.’ When I hung up with him, I texted [KDKA reporter] Paul Martino asking if he was all right, and he told me it was David Morehouse that helped save those guys.

“Paul said they were saying — and Ian reiterated — this group (of assailants) was saying to kill him, meaning Ian. He was taking hits to the head. They destroyed his camera. He was traumatized by it, no doubt. David Morehouse was able to intervene. In that moment with a burning police car and people beating someone up, that’s a pretty brave thing to do.”

Also during the protests, a Mario Lemieux statue outside the stadium was vandalized.