Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Shohei Ohtani

'Shark Tank' investor Robert Herjavec pokes fun at Shohei Ohtani rumors after viral flight

A plane thought to be carrying Ohtani was was actually occupied by Hervajec

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A plane people thought Shohei Ohtani was on was actually occupied by a shark on "Shark Tank."

Internet users found out a plane was headed from Anaheim, where Ohtani played his first six seasons, to Toronto Friday night after a report circulated Ohtani's free agency decision was "imminent."

Thousands of people hurried to track the flight, which was slated to land in the 4 p.m. hour Friday. 

It was all just internet speculation until an MLB report said Ohtani was en route to Toronto.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec attends "Shark Tank" during the PaleyFest NY 2023 at Paley Museum Oct. 16, 2023, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

However, both USA Today and the New York Post dismissed that report, saying Ohtani was home in southern California.

The CBC was on hand at Toronto's Pearson Airport as the Ohtani rumors swirled, and when the plane landed, Ohtani was nowhere to be seen.

It was actually Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec of "Shark Tank" aboard the plane.

Herjavec instantly became the butt of a joke but played along with it.

Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank set

Robert Herjavec on the "Shark Tank" set (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

'DRAKE CURSE' LIVES ON AFTER SHOHEI OHTANI-BLUE JAYS RUMORS NEVER PAN OUT

"I’d like to thank the @bluejays organization for signing me today !" he wrote in an Instagram caption on his post that featured him photoshopped in a Blue Jays uniform

"All joking aside - I’m not @shoheiohtani and he was not on my plane today ! Not sure how it all started but I’m calling the jays and seeing if they’ll sign my 5 year old for 600 mil ( he WAS on the plane and throws a mean pitch )"

MLB Network acknowledged Saturday morning its initial report was "inaccurate."

The Blue Jays never signed Ohtani. He agreed to a 10-year, record-shattering $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani plays against the White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani talks to members of the Chicago White Sox after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a game June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 10-year pact for the two-time MVP is a record for North American sports by a wide margin. Patrick Mahomes' $450 million was the previous record, and Ohtani shattered his former teammate Mike Trout's previous MLB record of $426 million.