©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NBA Draft

Shaquille O'Neal weighs in on NBA Draft lottery amid controversial results

The Mavericks landed the No 1 pick for this year's draft

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Mavericks win the ‘not rigged’ draft lottery, Jump 10 spots to the 1st pick | FIRST THINGS FIRST Video

Mavericks win the ‘not rigged’ draft lottery, Jump 10 spots to the 1st pick | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Dallas Mavericks have officially won the draft lottery, and have the rights to draft Cooper Flagg with the 1st-overall pick. Nick Wright disputes the claim that the lottery is rigged.

Despite entering the lottery with just 1.8% odds, the Dallas Mavericks landed the top selection for this year's upcoming NBA Draft.

The unexpected result sparked countless theories across the sports world. Many floated theories suggesting the NBA granted the Mavs a favor after the team traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. Dallas will now have the opportunity to draft Duke standout Cooper Flagg.

Former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal became one of the latest high-profile figures to chime in on the debate. The four-time NBA champion recalled a story from 1992 about late NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Shaq in Australia

Shaquille O'Neal is interviewed during the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event at Cargo Hall on Aug. 28, 2022 in Sydney. (Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA)

O'Neal, who was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 1992, claimed Stern approached him before that year's draft lottery and inquired about his preferred NBA destination.

"[He] pulled me to the side. 'You want to play where it’s cold or where it’s hot?’" O’Neal said. "He asked me that. I said, ‘hot’ and then he smiled and I smiled."

David Stern

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern, a member of the 2014 class of inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame, listens to a question during a news conference in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

A few months later, O'Neal watched as Orlando, Charlotte and Minnesota landed the top three picks.

"Minnesota was No. 3. Charlotte was No. 2 and then Orlando, Florida, was No. 1," he said. "I was like (while making a questioning face). I didn’t think much about it. You hear a lot of these conspiracy theories. There are a lot of situations that can make these things sound good."

O’Neal said he wanted to avoid using the phrase "conspiracy theory" but he did describe the situation as "very interesting."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.