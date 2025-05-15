Expand / Collapse search
Sports

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal floats theory on Blue Origin flight

The four-time NBA champion questioned the authenticity of the mission

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission Video

Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission

TV host Gayle King tells Fox News Digital at the Time 100 Gala what it was like flying with the all-female Blue Origin space flight crew.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is weighing in on the recent Blue Origin space flight. 

Blue Origin was founded by Amazon founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos. 

O'Neal mentioned the recent high-profile Blue Origin flight, which featured an all-female crew, during a recent discussion with comedian David Spade.

Shaq in Las Vegas in 2021

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal attends the unveiling of the Shaq Courts at the Doolittle Complex donated by Icy Hot and the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in partnership with the City of Las Vegas Oct. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Icy Hot)

O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion, suggested the trip to space did not actually occur. O'Neal's theory seemed to center around his belief that Bezos was never willing to send his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, into space.

Sanchez and singer Katy Perry, television personality Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen all took part in the trip.

Blue Origin-Celebrity Launch

This image provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Jeff Bezos; Kerianne Flynn; Katy Perry; Lauren Sanchez; Aisha Bowe; Gayle King; Amanda Nguyen; Sarah Knights, director of Blue Origin's astronaut office; and Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp. (Blue Origin via AP Images)

But O'Neal also pointed out what he believed were discrepancies within a video Blue Origin released. From the 51-year-old NBA analyst's perspective, something in the recording appeared to be off.

"I know Jeff loves Laura. He wouldn't want anything to happen to her," O'Neal told Spade during a recent edition of the "The Big Podcast with Shaq." 

Shaq in Arizona

Shaquille O'Neal attends Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort Feb 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"So, I think there was some green screen involvement there. That’s one. No. 2, their hair was luxurious in space. Katy Perry’s hair didn’t move. Laura’s hair didn’t move. Nobody’s hair moved. Then I saw when they landed Jeff had the special key, but it was already open. So, I’m going to go Universal Studios green screen on this one."

Fox News Digital contacted Blue Origin for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Several celebrities attended the event last month, including Oprah, a close friend of King's. The mission spanned 10 minutes and 21 seconds.

Perry said the experience of going to space was "second to being a mom."

"That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there. And I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me, protect me and also my family and my daughter," she said.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.