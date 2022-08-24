Shaquille O’Neal has some fun with wild conspiracy theory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer turned NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal knows how to entertain. It’s why he has built such a successful career after his NBA days, appearing as an analyst on TNT’s "Inside the NBA."

During an appearance on the Australian radio show "Kyle and Jackie O," O’Neal entertained listeners with his thoughts on the flat-Earth theory.

"It's a theory," O'Neal said on the podcast when asked about his past comments on whether the Earth is flat. "It's just a theory. They teach us a lot of things. It's just a theory.

'For example, I flew 20 hours today … It was all straight. I didn't tip over, I didn't go upside down. It's just a theory. It’s a conspiracy theory"

O'Neal also has some thoughts on the rotation of the Earth, questioning whether it really spins.

"You know how they say the world is spinning? I’ve been living on a house on a lake for 30 years," O'Neal said as Jackie O laughed. "Not once did the lake rotate to the left or rotate to the right."

It’s not the first time that O'Neal has jumped into a conversation around conspiracy theories — he offered his opinion on whether the Earth is flat in 2017 on "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

"It’s true. The Earth is flat," he said, according to Bleacher Report. "There’s three ways to manipulate the mind: What you read, what you see, and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us, 'Oh, Columbus discovered America.' But when you got there, it was some fair-skinned people with long hair smoking on peace pipes. So what does that tell you?"

O’Neal explained that when he drives across the country, the Earth appears flat to him.

"The s--- looks flat to me. ... I do not go up and down on a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity," O’Neal said. "Have you looked outside of Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? So, you mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It's not. The world is flat."

The four-time NBA champion would later say that he was joking when discussing the flat-Earth conspiracy theory.