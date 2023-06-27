Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

Shaq gets candid about past relationships: 'I had two perfect women and I messed it up'

Shaquille O'Neal opened up to R&B star Monica

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal got candid in a recent interview about letting two important women in his life slip away, as he teaches his sons about relationships.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, who has opened up in the past about his former flames, talked to R&B star Monica on her Apple Music Hits show, "Mo Talk Radio" about how he "messed it up" with Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaunie Nelson.

Shaq and his family

Shareef O'Neal, center, poses with his parents Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Shaunie O'Neal at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on Jan. 25, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

"I had two perfect women and I messed it up," O’Neal said, via the New York Post. "My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta, and then I met Shaunie. Shaunie was also a perfect woman, and I messed it up.

"Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff. But, the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me, and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman — I had two perfect women and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb."

O’Neal then provided advice on some of the lessons he has learned in his life.

Shaq at WNBA

Shaquille O'Neal looks on during the game between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces on June 15, 2023 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

"… First thing you have to be is honest, honest with yourself and honest with your partner," he explained. "… I tell my sons all the time, a man has three jobs when it comes to a woman. Protect, provide and love.

"Some men can only offer two, for whatever reason, but I’ma teach you how to offer all three. And that’s what I try to do — and even though I don’t have a relationship with the women that I let get away, I will always PPL: protect, provide, and love, whatever they need they get it from me."

O’Neal said he would always "protect" Nelson no matter what. He also referred to Yardbourgh as his "first love."

Shaq in Miami

Shaquille O'Neal looks on during the third quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023 in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"I’ll always be there for them," he added. "If they want to get married and find people better than me, I understand that, I accept that."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.