Shaq gets blunt about social status: 'A lot of celebrities are a--holes'

O'Neal isn't interested in being in the same category as "those jerko--s.'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Shaquille O’Neal was once one of the biggest basketball stars in the entire world, and he maintains that stardom even as he has taken on the broadcaster role in his post-playing career.

But don’t you dare call him a celebrity.

Shaquille O'Neal talks with Dwyane Wade during Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Shaquille O'Neal talks with Dwyane Wade during Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Basketball Hall of Famer told People in an interview Wednesday he separated himself from that label years ago and doesn’t want to be around those types of people anymore.

"I denounced myself from being a celebrity thirty years ago because a lot of celebrities are a--holes," the former Los Angeles Lakers star said.

"I don't want to be in that category. I'd rather demote myself to being just a regular person before you call me a celebrity and put me in the category of those jerk--s."

Shaquille ONeal attends the Big 12 basketball tournament championship game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on March 11, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Shaquille ONeal attends the Big 12 basketball tournament championship game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on March 11, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

O’Neal said something similar in an interview with the New York Post in 2021.

"These celebrities are going freaking crazy, and I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it,’ the former center said at the time.

"I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking mind with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that."

Shaquille O'Neal arrives the circuit before the qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 19, 2022.

Shaquille O'Neal arrives the circuit before the qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 19, 2022. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

O’Neal has been back on TNT after undergoing hip-replacement surgery.

