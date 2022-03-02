Shaq, Dwyane Wade criticize Lakers' effort: 'It looks like they’re quitting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade took issue with the Los Angeles Lakers’ play as of late ahead of the team’s latest loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

O’Neal and his former Miami Heat teammate questioned the Lakers’ lack of effort at halftime of Los Angeles’ game against the Mavericks on "Inside the NBA."

"You gotta at least put more effort into it. I don’t mind losing, but when you don’t have a lot of effort, it shows that – and I hate to use this word – it looks like they’re quitting," O’Neal said. "I hate to use the word.

"… I don’t see a lot of effort out of this team. They still can do something. I’m not talking about winning a championship, but if I was them, the first goal would be, ‘Let’s get out of this (9th) spot.’ And let’s just start coming together, let’s start playing together. We know if we play together, we show effort, and play hard, we can compete with whoever No. 1 or whoever No. 2 is."

MAVERICKS BLOW BIG LEAD, RALLY TO HOLD OFF LAKERS

Wade, a former teammate of James and close friend of the NBA superstar, said he hated when coaches used the word "front-runners," which to him meant when things are good everyone on the team is all in, but when things are bad everyone is out.

"There’s no sense of urgency with this team. Like Shaq said, it’s not about winning a championship at this point. This is about pride. There’s no pride out there with this team. They pull apart from each other."

Unfortunately, the Lakers lost on Tuesday night to the Mavericks 109-104 after making a comeback. Dallas trailed by six points with seven minutes to play before going on an 11-0 run.

Los Angeles is 27-34 after their latest loss. They have lost seven of their last 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.