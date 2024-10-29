Shannon Sharpe rips Aaron Rodgers after Jets latest loss: 'Smug, cavalier, condescending guy'

The New York Jets disappointing season reached a new low this past weekend.

The Jets suffered a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8. Aaron Rodgers finished the game with 233 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he has largely fallen short of expectations since he joined the Jets.

The four-time NFL MVP suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of last season. But, the Jets entered the 2024 season with a roster many believed was strong enough to contend for the playoffs. During Monday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe took aim at Rodgers, describing the quarterback as a "smug" and "condescending guy."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Let’s make it the trifecta because it couldn’t happen to a more smug, cavalier, condescending guy," Sharpe said.

Sharpe then placed the blame for the Jets issues squarely on the shoulders of Rodgers.

"… Now, who else are you going to blame it on? You running out of people to fire and demote. You fired [now-ex-coach] Robert Saleh, you going to fire [Jeff] Ulrbich now, the interim head coach? You’ve demoted [offensive coordinator Nathaniel] Hackett, what are you going to do? Demote the new offensive coordinator? Who else you gonna trade for? Who else you gonna bring in?"

AARON RODGERS, JETS COACH RIFF ON 'DARKNESS' AFTER UPSET LOSS TO PATRIOTS

The Jets did recently land four-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The move reunited Rodgers with his friend and former Green Bay Packers teammate.

But, Sharpe went on to revisit some recent remarks Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchauxk made in reference to Rodgers, saying the 40-year-old signal caller completely lacked mobility.

"You just don’t know if he could move back there," Godchaux said via the Boston Herald after the Patriots win over the Jets. "I can run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all.

"So it was good for us. We know we can get after him and attack him in the passing game too. So, you know, glad to come out here with the win."

"You heard what Godchalk said yesterday, this guy, I can chase him down," Sharpe said.

During ESPN's weekday morning program "Get Up," host and self-proclaimed Jets fan Mike Greenberg directed some blunt criticism at the franchise.

"The New York Jets of 2024 are one of the colossal failures in sports history," Greenberg said. "The New York Jets turned over their entire franchise to him [Aaron Rodgers] and it got much, much worse."

After the loss to the Patriots, Rodgers admitted that putting more points on the scoreboard needs to be a priority going forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ve got to score touchdowns," Rodgers said. "Can’t leave it up to Greg [Zuerlein] or try and pin it on Greg. We had a lot of opportunities to score 30, to make it a two-score game at times and didn't do it."

The Jets have a quick turnaround in Week 9 as the team hosts the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.