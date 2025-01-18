Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Shane Gillis has 'pretty big prayer' for Notre Dame ahead of national title game vs Ohio State

Notre Dame plays Ohio State in the naitonal title game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Notre Dame beats Penn State 27-24, Advances to CFP Final | The Herd Video

Notre Dame beats Penn State 27-24, Advances to CFP Final | The Herd

Notre Dame beat Penn State 27-24 to advance to the College Football Playoff Final, and are looking to win their first championship since 1988. Colin Cowherd credits Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s HC, for their success.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fan Shane Gillis offered a prayer for his team to defeat Ohio State in the national championship on Monday night.

The comedian appeared in an Under Armour advertisement praying to God to let his team win their first national title since 1988. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shane Gillis at Notre Dame-Indiana

Comedian Shane Gillis reacts on the field prior to the Playoff First Round game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on December 20, 2024, in South Bend, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Fighting Irish are in the national title game itself for the first time since 2012 but the NCAA’s punishment over using ineligible players forced the team to vacate wins that season.

"Hey, God. It’s me Shane. I know I haven’t been here in a while but I have a pretty big prayer for you," he said in the ad. "Notre Dame is in the national championship on Monday. I know you know, because you’ve been with us the whole time – couple weeks ago, that field goal. I know you have a lot going on, so that was pretty chill you took time to help us with that.

BILL BELICHICK'S GIRLFRIEND SEEMINGLY SHUTS DOWN RUMORS COACH WILL LEAVE NORTH CAROLINA FOR NFL

Marcus Freeman greets a player

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets a player before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"I should also say I hath not bet on any of these games … Alright, I have, I hath bet. But going forward, if Notre Dame wins, thou will not bet on games … for a month. Couple weeks. I’m probably going to bet on Sunday.

"Come on, God. I know you can help us. Trucking dudes. Pick sixes everywhere. Maybe a couple Fumblerooskis! Just please let Notre Dame win a national championship."

Gillis was at Notre Dame’s win over Indiana in the College Football Playoff first round.

Notre Dame Fighting

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish run onto the field prior to the Playoff First Round game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium on December 20, 2024, in South Bend, Indiana.   (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He ribbed former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who apparently got legitimately angry with Gillis over the jabs about SEC schools paying players.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics