Bill Belichick's girlfriend seemingly shuts down rumors coach will leave North Carolina for NFL

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend on Thursday seemingly shut down any talk of her boyfriend leaving the North Carolina Tar Heels football program for a job in the NFL.

Jordon Hudson responded to rumors that suggested Belichick had one foot out the door when it came to his Tar Heels gig. Belichick had been rumored to be interest in coaching the Dallas Cowboys, but the head coaching job wasn’t open until he had already committed to North Carolina. CBS Sports reported that Belichick didn’t sign his contract with the school.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She posted a photo on her Instagram showing the two posing with a football and Belichick dressed in Carolina blue.

"Pictured: two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball," she wrote as the caption.

Michael Lombardi, who is the general manager of the North Carolina football program, also threw cold water on the rumors of Belichick jumping back to the pros.

EX-NFL COACH JON GRUDEN RIPS STATE OF COLLEGE SPORTS

"Bill is recruiting in DC today, and Baltimore tomorrow. His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isnt a option so please stop making it one. Thank you," he wrote on X in response to the CBS Sports report.

"The reception towards UNC and Coach Belichick has been amazing from every school we visit. We are going to fight to keep North Carolina players here and bring the best to Chapel Hill," he added.

Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels’ coach in December. He called the job a "dream come true."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"​​I’ve always wanted to coach in college football," Belichick said in his introductory press conference. "It just never really worked out. Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK. But this is really a dream come true."