Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick's girlfriend seemingly shuts down rumors coach will leave North Carolina for NFL

Belichick took the job in December

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Will Bill Belichick leave UNC to coach the Raiders? | Breakfast Ball Video

Will Bill Belichick leave UNC to coach the Raiders? | Breakfast Ball

Multiple NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, have inquired about Bill Belichick’s availability despite the fact that he is UNC’s next head coach. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth discuss the possibility of Belichick changing...

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend on Thursday seemingly shut down any talk of her boyfriend leaving the North Carolina Tar Heels football program for a job in the NFL.

Jordon Hudson responded to rumors that suggested Belichick had one foot out the door when it came to his Tar Heels gig. Belichick had been rumored to be interest in coaching the Dallas Cowboys, but the head coaching job wasn’t open until he had already committed to North Carolina. CBS Sports reported that Belichick didn’t sign his contract with the school.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick at Navy game

Oct. 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey: Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

She posted a photo on her Instagram showing the two posing with a football and Belichick dressed in Carolina blue.

"Pictured: two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball," she wrote as the caption.

Michael Lombardi, who is the general manager of the North Carolina football program, also threw cold water on the rumors of Belichick jumping back to the pros.

EX-NFL COACH JON GRUDEN RIPS STATE OF COLLEGE SPORTS

Jordon Hudson in December 2024

Dec. 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC: Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.  (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

"Bill is recruiting in DC today, and Baltimore tomorrow.  His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isnt a option so please stop making it one. Thank you," he wrote on X in response to the CBS Sports report.

"The reception towards UNC and Coach Belichick has been amazing from every school we visit. We are going to fight to keep North Carolina players here and bring the best to Chapel Hill," he added.

Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels’ coach in December. He called the job a "dream come true."

Bill Belichick fields questions from media

The North Carolina Tar Heels' new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"​​I’ve always wanted to coach in college football," Belichick said in his introductory press conference. "It just never really worked out. Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK. But this is really a dream come true."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics