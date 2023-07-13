Expand / Collapse search
Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson headlines class of nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame

There are 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

There are 10 nominees on the modern era ballot and five on the pioneer ballot, which is designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago. Two modern era candidates and one pioneer candidate will be selected for the Hall of Fame when the 61-person committee meets on Aug. 2.

Jimmie Johnson celebrates

Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates his win in a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Fort Worth. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.  (AP Photo/Tim Sharpm, File)

Together, Johnson and Knaus won Cup titles in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016. Johnson’s seven titles as a driver tie him with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most in NASCAR history.

Joining Johnson and Knaus on the modern era ballot are former drivers Carl Edwards, Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Ricky Rudd, Harry Gant, Tim Brewer, Harry Hyde and Larry Phillips.

Chad Knaus grins

Crew chief Chad Knaus grins as he leans on the race car of NEXTEL Cup Series points leader Jimmie Johnson prior to the season finale Ford 400 auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Nov. 19, 2006. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.  (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

Donnie Allison, an original member of the fan-favorite Alabama Gang, will be on the pioneer ballot for the first time, along with fellow drivers AJ Foyt and Sam Ard, car builder Banjo Matthews and car owner Ralph Moody.

Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra pose for a picture

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowes Patriotic Chevrolet, celebrates with his wife Chandra in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2013 in Concord, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Longtime NASCAR executive Les Richter joins the Landmark Award ballot for the first time after being on the Hall of Fame ballot three times before the award was created. The Landmark Award honors those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.