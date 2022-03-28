Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Seton Hall has eyes on Shaheen Holloway after Saint Peter's run: report

Holloway was thrust into the national spotlight when he guided Saint Peter's to the Elite Eight

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Shaheen Holloway, the darling head coach of Saint Peter’s men’s basketball, is reportedly on the path to taking the Seton Hall job before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Holloway, who was on Seton Hall when the Pirates made it to the Sweet 16 during the 2000 NCAA Tournament, has been linked to the job since Kevin Willard left the program for Maryland. According to the New York Post, Holloway is expected to take the job and Seton Hall hasn’t spoken to any other potential candidates.

Head coach Shaheen Holloway of the St. Peter's Peacocks reacts after losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After Saint Peter’s lost to North Carolina in the Elite Eight to end their Cinderella run, Holloway was asked about what his future holds in the coming weeks.

"I'm not worried about that right now. I'm worried about those 15 young men whose hearts are broken and really down. It's my job as their leader to cheer them up, make sure they understand what they did the last two weeks. And like I said, we're going to walk out of here the same way we walked in here, with our head up," Holloway said.

Shaheen Holloway of the Seton Hall Pirates is grabbed by his teammates during the NCAA Tournament Round One Game against the Oregon Ducks at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York.  (Rick Stewart/ Stringer/Getty Images)

Willard gave Holloway his seal of approval after Seton Hall’s first-round exit from the tournament earlier this month.

"If I’m not here next year, I’d love if Shaheen Holloway is here. That would be the happiest thing that ever happened to me," Willard said.

Head coach Kevin Willard and associate head coach Shaheen Holloway of the Seton Hall Pirates coach against the Auburn Tigers at Prudential Center on Dec. 2, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey.  (Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

Holloway was an associate head coach under Willard and was an administrative assistant under Bobby Gonzalez for the 206-07 season.

He guided Saint Peter’s to their first tournament win in the program’s history. He is 64-54 as the Peacocks’ head coach.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.