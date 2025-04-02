Serena Williams, Ice Cube, others in talks with NFL for potential pro women's flag football league: report

The NFL could soon launch a professional women's flag football league.

The new league would likely aim to support the sport's long-term growth, and it could also be backed by some high-profile investors. Tennis icon Serena Williams and her husband and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, via their 776 investment firm, are in talks with the NFL about the venture, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The NFL is reportedly weighing at least 10 proposals, including TKO Group Holdings, former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital Group and partners Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

TKO is a conglomerate created by Endeavor, which resulted from the 2023 merger between WWE and UFC.

The Michael Strahan-backed media company SMAC Entertainment, as well as Connect Ventures, have also submitted pitches to the league, per Bloomberg. Connect Ventures was formed via a partnership between talent and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and venture firm New Enterprise Associates.

The NFL has long supported the growth and momentum of flag football, particularly youth participation in the sport. The league's NFL Flag initiative has provided funding for the sport for several years.

Flag football is expected to be featured in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. However, it remains unclear whether active NFL players will be permitted to participate in the Games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the attention flag football is receiving at this week's annual meetings in Florida.

"It’s clear there’s a lot of interest in a pro flag league," Goodell said during a press conference. Goodell also confirmed the league has received proposals from potential investors.

Goodell also discussed pro flag football during February's Super Bowl in New Orleans.

None of the potential interested parties immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Information regarding the required amount for an investment in the potential new league was not made available.

Flag football is considered a global sport and is played in approximately 100 countries.

There are 14 U.S. states that have sanctioned women's flag football at the high school level, making it a varsity sport. A limited number of colleges have official women's flag football teams.

