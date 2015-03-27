Senators, Smith agree to extension

The Ottawa Senators signed center Zack Smith to a four-year contract extension through the 2016-17 season on Wednesday.

The annual average value of the contract is $1,887,500.

Smith, 24, posted career highs in goals (14), assists (12) and points (26) a season ago, while playing in all but one of Ottawa's 82 regular-season games.

A third-round pick of the Senators in 2008, Smith has appeared in 152 regular- season contests, all with Ottawa, compiling 20 goals and 18 assists for 38 points.