Segura's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Thursday.

Freedie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.

But Alec Bohm’s RBI single off Chris Martin (0-2) in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Odubel Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line. Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center. He slowly jogged around first and watched Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run before teammates mobbed Segura beyond second base.

The Phillies took two of three from the three-time defending NL East champions, including a walkoff win Wednesday night on Luke Williams’ first big league homer with two outs in the ninth.

Zack Wheeler struck out 12 in eight dominant innings and Segura hit an RBI double in the eighth to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead but Freeman's 14th homer erased it. Herrera had a chance to rob Freeman but didn't his jump was too far in front of the fence and the ball fell beyond his glove.

Dansby Swanson started the 10th inning on second base, advanced to third on a bouncer to short and scored on Alvarado’s wild pitch after pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia walked. Alvarado walked two more batters before a passed ball by third-string catcher Rafael Marchan allowed another run to score.

Wheeler allowed four singles and no walks in his latest stellar outing. He lowered his ERA to 2.29 with his seventh straight start giving up three runs or less. Wheeler fanned every batter in Atlanta’s lineup except Swanson and recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 13th time in his career and fifth this season.

Braves starter Ian Anderson also was impressive, yielding four hits and fanning four in seven scoreless innings.

The Phillies broke through against A.J. Minter when Herrera lined a double off the right-field fence with out in the eighth. Herrera flipped his bat and hesitated to watch the ball before running to first and missed an opportunity to reach third when right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. fumbled the ball.

Segura followed with a double down the left-field line to knock in Herrera.

ROOKIE APPRECIATION

Hours after Williams' hit a two-run shot to give Philadelphia a 2-1 win, the rookie utilityman got a standing ovation and heard chants of "Luuuuuuuke" when he stepped into the batter’s box for his first at-bat.

DAY AND NIGHT

Anderson entered with a 5.14 ERA in three starts during the daytime this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Chase Anderson was placed on the COVID-19 injury list. ... SS Didi Gregorius (elbow) continues his rehab at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (5-2, 4.21 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Miami on Friday night.

Phillies: After a rare day off Friday, RHP Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33) takes the mound for the start of a two-game interleague series against the New York Yankees on Saturday night.